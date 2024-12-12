Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The police officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Reasi districts were on Thursday directed to strengthen the security grid by intensifying anti-terror operations, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, passed the orders at the operations-cum-crime review meeting of Udhampur and Reasi districts at range police headquarters in Udhampur, a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended among others by Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure and Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh also discussing initiatives for the seizure of property of persons involved in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases and Over Ground Workers of terrorists.

The officers were directed to strengthen the intelligence and security grid, activate the Village Defence Groups and intensify checking, patrolling and launch cordon and search operations in their respective area of responsibility.

They were also asked to ensure night checking to ensure alertness of the field staff deployed on vital installations and with the protected persons to avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, deliberations on improving the quality of investigation and disposal of crime cases particularly UAPA, NDPS, old cases and bovine smuggling were held in detail, the spokesman said.

He said it was impressed upon the participants to put in strenuous efforts in disposal of all the pending complaints received online, offline or through ‘Sahulat' App in a time bound manner to win the confidence of common masses.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Reasi and concerned supervisory officers were asked to take measures for security to the soon-to-be-operationalized railway link connecting Jammu with Kashmir valley, the spokesman said.

