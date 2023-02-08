Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 8 (ANI): Ten people, who were allegedly involved in heinous crimes and were absconding for the last 18 years, have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, a special team of Pulwama Police was constituted to nab the absconders and after strenuous efforts arrested 10 absconders were nabbed.

The accused were involved in heinous cases registered against them in Rajpora and Pulwama police station areas, it said.

The 10 absconders are identified as - Manzoor Ganai, Bashir Ganai, Aziz Bakshi, Gulzar Sheikh, Mushtaq Lone, Javied Ahmad Shah, Hamid Parray, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Hamid Bhat, and Mohd Afzal Malik, police said. (ANI)

