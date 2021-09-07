Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 3,26,159, officials said.

The union territory has not registered any fresh death due to the virus in the past 72 hours, they added.

Also Read | Mullah Mohammad Hasan to Lead New Taliban Government in Afghanistan.

Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 46 cases, followed by 20 cases in Baramulla district.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

There are 1,264 active cases in the union territory. The total number of recovered patients was 3,20,485, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stood at 4,410 as no fresh death was reported in the past 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)