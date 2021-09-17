Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 155 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, raising its tally to 3,27,621, while the death toll reached 4,416 with one more fatality, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were from the Jammu division and 133 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 96 cases, followed by 12 cases in Doda district. Srinagar has 752 active cases, which is the highest among the 20 districts in the UT.

There are 1,440 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,21,675, the officials said.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Releases Rs 2,427 Crore to 11 States for Urban Local Bodies.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 4,416 as one fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

The officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)