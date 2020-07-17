Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 231 as 601 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the Union territory to 12,757.

While 137 of the new cases are in Jammu region, 464 were reported from the Valley, officials said.

"Nine persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said, adding that all of these took place in the Valley.

This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus to 213 in the Kashmir Valley and 18 in the Jammu region.

There are 5,968 active cases in the Union territory, while 6,558 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The cases detected on Friday include 86 people who have returned to the Union territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded 152 new cases while Shopian detected 82.

