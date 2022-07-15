Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 149 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,56,605, officials said.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported from the Jammu division and 76 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,758.

There are 856 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,50,991 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

