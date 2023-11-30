Kupwara, November 30: Around six shops were gutted in a fire mishap that broke out in the Handwara vegetable market of North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The fire broke out at Thursday morning in which six shops were damaged, as per officials. The vegetable market was in full chaos after the fire broke out damaging property of the vendors. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Factory in Gangyal Area, No Casualties Reported.

Locals, police and fire service engaged to douse off the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

