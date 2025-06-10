Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): A high-level security meeting chaired by SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, was held on Tuesday to review preparations and strategise for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2025, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Udhampur, SDPOs, DySPs, and SHOs from Udhampur, Majalta, Rehambal, and Chenani, along with other officers involved in the Yatra arrangements.

SSP Nagpure emphasised the importance of strong inter-agency coordination, robust security planning, and effective communication to tackle any challenges and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The discussions centred on key aspects such as security arrangements, intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical aid, emergency response, and logistical support.

Special focus was laid on anti-narcotics operations. SSP Nagpure directed all officers to remain vigilant and conduct proactive drives to dismantle narco networks operating in the region.

He also instructed officers to maintain a high level of alertness and operational readiness throughout the Yatra. Regular review meetings, briefing sessions, and mock drills were stressed to ensure the flawless implementation of all plans and protocols, officials said.

The Shri Amarnathji Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at an altitude of about 3,888 meters in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

The cave houses a naturally formed ice Shivling, believed to represent Lord Shiva, and draws lakhs of devotees every year.

The Yatra is typically held during the Shravan month (July to August) as per the Hindu calendar, under the supervision of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and with coordinated support from security and civil administration. (ANI)

