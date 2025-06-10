New York/New Delhi, June 10: An Indian-American social entrepreneur, who filmed a video of a young Indian man being "handcuffed, crying and treated like a criminal" at a US airport, has said that he felt "helpless and heartbroken" over what he described as a "human tragedy." The video, posted on social media by Kunal Jain, showed the Indian man handcuffed and pinned to the ground by 2-3 Port Authority Police officers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday said America continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country. "However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," it added. In a series of posts on X earlier, Jain said that the Indian Embassy in the US needs to help the man. US: Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned to Floor Before Deportation at Newark Airport; Videos Go Viral.

"I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport lastnight - handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," Jain posted on X on Sunday. He also tagged the Embassy of India in the post. "This poor guy was speaking in Haryanvi language. I could recognise his accent where he was saying "Main pagal nahi hun, ye log mujhe pagal sabit karne me lage huye hain" (I'm not insane. These people are trying to prove that I'm insane),” Jain posted on X.

"I thought I could probably help out. I went there (and) asked a police officer if I could help them understand what he was saying. But he didn't allow me to do so. What the official did instead was call more police," he told NDTV news channel. He said that when other police officials came, at least seven to eight, they tied his legs and hands and held him. "At that moment, I literally started crying. Why did they do that, and so publicly," Jain said. Jain said the man was pinned down because he was a little violent, and he was feeling disoriented.

"What happens when there is a violent person, they are not allowed on the plane. So, the officials called the pilot, he said we can't take him on the plane because he's a threat to other passengers. When that happened, they pinned him down," he told the channel. "This poor kid's parent won't know what's happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what's going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented," Jain wrote on X on Monday. His posts went viral, with hundreds of people re-posting and commenting on them.

The Consulate General of India here said it is in touch with local authorities after the video surfaced online. “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X. “The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals,” it said.

Jain said in a post that these young people arrive in the US and for some reason, they are unable to explain the purpose of their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the same day tied up like criminals. Jain claimed that every day there are 3-4 such cases that are coming to light. "I'm still curious to know what happened to this kid. Was he ever made to his parents?” Jain asked in another post. "There can be nothing better than this child being reunited with his parents. This is my wish," he added.