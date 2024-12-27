Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

As delicate snowflakes began to blanket the valley, the summer capital turned into a shimmering winter paradise.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

The snow-covered roofs, the white dusting on the iconic houseboats of Dal Lake, and the snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains create a mesmerizing view that draws visitors from around the world.

As temperatures dip, the famed Kashmiri saffron fields and apple orchards lie dormant, preparing for the seasonal rest, while local markets begin to fill with winter essentials like Pashmina shawls, woollen garments, and the rich aroma of traditional Kashmiri food, including the popular Wazwan cuisine and hot Kahwa tea.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast-Update: Slight Rise in Minimum Temperatures in Valley, Dry Weather Expected From December 29-31, Says IMD.

The winter season in Jammu and Kashmir also brings with it the allure of snow sports, with places like Gulmarg becoming a hub for skiers and snowboarders.

The landscape wears a thick white blanket, making it a dream destination for those who seek tranquillity amidst the pristine beauty of nature.

As Srinagar witnesses its first snowfall, it marks not just the start of winter, but a celebration of the region's stunning beauty and the warmth of its people, who are always ready to share the joys of the season with visitors.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla district in the union territory also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday.

The snow-capped mountains, along with the crisp, cool air, give the district a serene and tranquil atmosphere that draws visitors and photographers alike.

The pristine white scenery, especially in the rural areas and along the banks of the Jhelum River, offers a photographic contrast against the dark green of the pine forests.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bhaderwah, a serene town nestled in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an influx of tourists, drawn by the region's fresh snowfall.

Visitors could be seen joyfully playing in the snow, building snowmen, and soaking in the winter charm. To keep warm, they gathered around bonfires, sipping hot tea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30, adding to the region's allure for winter tourism.

A yellow warning has also been issued for December 25, with a cold wave predicted across the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)