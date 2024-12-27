Mumbai, December 27: Government Job seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants can apply for several vacancies as the State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online registration-cum-application process for Probationary Officers (PO) posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Through the SBI PO recruitment drive, the State Bank of India is looking to fill 600 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 586 are regular posts, and 14 are backlog vacancies. To apply for the SBI PO Recruitment 2024, candidates must be at least 21 years old and not above 30 as of April 1, 2024. This means candidates must have been born no later than April 1, 2003, and no earlier than April 2, 1994, including both days.

Steps to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the careers portal.

Now click on the "Current Openings" section under "Join SBI"

Next, click on the Probationary Officers recruitment page

A new page to apply online will open

Register and log in using your details

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents and proceed to pay the exam fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

As per the education qualification, applicants need to have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates in their final year or semester of graduation can also apply for the 600 posts of Probationary Officers. When called for the interview, applicants must produce proof that they passed the graduation examination on or before April 30, 2025.

On the other hand, candidates with Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificates must ensure that they pass the IDD on or before April 30, 2025. Additionally, professional qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant are also accepted. The SBI PO 2024 application fee is INR 750 for unreserved, EWS and OBC candidates. However, SC, ST and PwBD candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

