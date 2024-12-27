Srinagar, December 27: The minimum temperatures improved slightly at most places in Kashmir as a western disturbance is likely to impact the region on Friday, bringing light snowfall over a few higher reaches, officials said. Under the influence of the western disturbance, light rain is possible over the plains of Jammu and light snow over the higher reaches of the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal range, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Intense cold wave-like conditions are prevailing across Kashmir, as the minimum temperatures continue to settle several degrees below freezing due to dry weather. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures have been staying below normal for this time of the season. The drop in temperature has led to the freezing of water supply lines and a thin layer of ice has covered the surface of several water bodies, including Dal Lake. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: After Days of Sub-Zero Temperatures, Dal Lake Freezes As Cold Wave Grips Kashmir Valley (Watch Video).

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, slightly down from the previous night's minus 7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. Gulmarg, a town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, the department added. Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius. Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while south Kashmir's Kokernag, registered minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain mainly dry from December 29-31 and light snowfall is possible at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir from January 1-5. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: At Minus 8.5 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Lowest Minimum Temperature in 24 Years; Surface of Dal Lake Freezes As Cold Wave Grips (Watch Video).

The MeT Office said there is a likelihood of some improvement in temperatures until Monday. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- considered the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21. During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).