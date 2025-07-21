Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Top police officials on Monday reviewed the security setup for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and stressed the need for foolproof security measures for the pilgrimage.

The 13-day-long 'Budha Amarnath' pilgrimage in J-K's Poonch border district will begin on July 28 from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. It will conclude on August 9.

"A high-level coordination and security review meeting was held by Sarah Rezvi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, at Sunderbani, for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra," a police spokesperson said.

The meeting, which was also attended by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma and the district police chiefs of Jammu and Rajouri, besides officers from the Army and paramilitary forces, was briefed about the deployment and security scenario in their areas of responsibility.

DIG Rezvi mainly focused on ensuring foolproof security measures for the upcoming yatra, seamless traffic management, medical preparedness, sanitation and basic facilities for the yatris, the spokesperson said.

The officer emphasised inter-agency coordination, real-time communication and round-the-clock monitoring of the yatra route. She directed all concerned officers to remain on high alert during the yatra period and ensure that standard operating procedures are strictly followed.

"Budha Amarnath Yatra is not just a religious event but also a symbol of communal harmony. It is the joint responsibility of all agencies to ensure that the yatra is conducted smoothly, peacefully, and safely," said the DIG.

The DIG added that the movement of yatris shall be in convoys only, with proper escort. "Stray vehicles shall be escorted in mini convoys. No yatra vehicle shall move without escort," she said.

She further called for the deployment of adequate security personnel along the entire route and at vulnerable points.

The DIG called for the installation of CCTV cameras and checking points for surveillance, besides the establishment of control rooms for continuous monitoring.

The officer appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and called for constant review and real-time coordination throughout the yatra period.

She assured the public and yatris of all possible support and appealed for their cooperation in making the yatra a grand success.

