Mumbai, July 21: Today, July 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall warning and said that increased heavy rainfall activity is likely over Maharashtra from Monday, July 21, to Sunday, July 27. IMD also said that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around Thursday, July 24. The weather agency said that rainfall over Maharashtra is likely to increase from July 21 to 27 under the influence of the low-pressure area being formed.

According to the weekly weather forecast for Maharashtra, widespread rainfall activity, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, is likely over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. IMD further said that scattered rainfall activity with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over the Marathwada region today, July 21. The weather agency also stated that lightning and thunderstorms could possibly be accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph during the above period. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Predicting Thunderstorm Accompanied by Lightning and Heavy Rains on July 22.

List of Districts in Maharashtra Under Orange and Yellow Alert

List of districts in Maharashtra under Orange and Yellow alert. (Photo credits: IMD)

According to the weather forecast, fishermen are advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coasts from July 21 to July 25 as squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the South Maharashtra-Goa coast during the above period. IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has also colour-coded warnings for several districts of Maharashtra until July 25. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rains in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

Residents of Maharashtra can check the IMD forecast above to see the names of the districts under Orange and Yellow alert from today, July 21, to Friday, July 25. "The warnings are issued based on the latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance available," IMD said. Meanwhile, civic officials said that heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight, causing waterlogging in some low-lying areas. The heavy downpour also led to a slowdown in vehicular movement in parts of the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).