Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28: In a joint operation conducted by security forces, two active terrorists having links with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested on Monday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint operation was carried out by Budgam Police and a 62-battalion of Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession," reads the official statement.

After the arrest, an FIR is registered in Budgam Police Station under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

