Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), September 3 (ANI): In a remarkable display of coordination and swift action, the District Administration Udhampur and the Indian Air Force (IAF) collaborated to successfully evacuate two patients from Basantgarh, an area rendered inaccessible due to incessant rains and landslides.

The patients, Nazeer Ahmed, a resident of Basantgarh in Udhampur district, diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Om Prakash, suffering from Acute Appendicitis, required urgent medical intervention at Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur, a release said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Global Semiconductor CEOs at SEMICON India 2025, Says Their Confidence in India's Potential Is Evident (See Pics).

With road connectivity disrupted due to the rains and landslides, the District Administration Udhampur, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, promptly coordinated with the IAF to facilitate the airlifting of the patients.

The IAF, in a remarkable display of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, responded swiftly to the request and successfully winched both patients to safety. The patients were then transported to GMC Udhampur for further medical treatment, the release said.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Tariffs on India for Buying Russian Oil 'Backfiring', Says US Media.

This successful operation underscores the district administration of Udhampur's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, particularly during times of crisis. The IAF's prompt response and expert execution of the rescue operation underscore its role as a critical enabler in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also played a crucial supporting role in the operation. The District Administration Udhampur expresses its gratitude to the IAF and NDRF for their tireless efforts and dedication to saving lives.

Earlier today in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district, the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched rescue operations to evacuate stranded villagers as incessant rains have swollen the Chenab River.

Civilians rescued from Garkhal village were airlifted and dropped at Molu Helipad in Pargwal village.

Akhnoor Sub-Divisional Megistrate (SDM) Mukhtar Ahmad told ANI, "We established contacts with locals around 4-5 AM. They informed us that nearly 45 people remain stranded due to excess water. We immediately launched the operation. Initially, we tried rescuing with the help of NDRF and SDRF, but due to the immense current (of the river water), we asked for helicopters. All persons have been evacuated."

In a separate operation, the Army on Wednesday rescued a pregnant woman from the Kamtha Dagetar village in Sumb block of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The woman, from the Gujjar community, was unable to reach the district hospital due to flooding across the Basantar river, blocking access. She was airlifted by the Army following a request from the district administration.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting to assess the situation caused by continuous heavy rainfall in the state.

He directed officials to intensify relief efforts, clear waterlogged areas, protect essential services, and carry out evacuations where necessary.

In a post on social media platform X, the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K shared, "Chief Minister chaired a meeting this morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains. He directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief."

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, in Doda's Bhalesa and Bhaderwah areas, torrential rains continued for the second consecutive day, triggering flood-like conditions.

Amid incessant rains, the Tawi River is in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River's water level rose significantly. Similarly, the Chenab River is in full spate due to continuous showers in the upper regions.

Torrential monsoon rains and severe floods have wreaked havoc across northern India, severely impacting regions in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Over the past few weeks, relentless downpour has triggered landslides, flash floods, and widespread waterlogging, claiming numerous lives, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)