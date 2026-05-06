India News | J-K: Udhampur DC Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparations; State Administration to Establish Multiple Lodging Hubs

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): District authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have accelerated preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra by reviewing security protocols and pilgrim facilities across the region.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, Minga Sherpa, the district administration will install dedicated radio-frequency identification (RFID) kiosks at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station to track and assist pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

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Speaking to ANI, DC Sherpa said, "Officials are working to enhance facilities for travellers, including upgraded security arrangements and the establishment of various lodging centres. Improvements are also being made to essential services such as toilet and washroom facilities at key points throughout the district. To streamline the movement of pilgrims, an RFID counter will be set up at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur, repeating a successful measure from previous years. The district has designated 31 lodgement centres to accommodate the influx of visitors..."

Earlier, highlighting extensive security and logistical preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Commandant, CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh said that ensuring a peaceful and successful pilgrimage remains the top priority for authorities.

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"Amarnath Yatra is a major national event, and making it peaceful and successful is our primary responsibility. Since the Yatra passes through this route, our preparations have begun. Maximum strength will be on the ground, and all resources will be utilised. With thorough preparedness and alertness, we will activate our intelligence systems for a successful Yatra. Our jurisdiction spans from milestone 117 to 164. On the new highway alignment, this covers the area from the Nashri portal of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel through Ramban town to Digdol," he told ANI.

He further added, "Our ROP (Road Opening Patrol) duties start at 7:00 or 7:30 AM according to the movement schedule. We stagger timings and remain until evening. If required, we deploy early in the morning or late at night." (ANI)

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