Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Accused of Faking Father’s Death To Secure Paid Leave

A legal battle between two former JPMorgan Chase employees has taken an unusual turn as the plaintiff, Chirayu Rana, faces allegations of misleading the bank about his father’s death to secure paid leave. Rana, 35, recently filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Executive Director Lorna Hajdini, alleging s*xual abuse. However, internal investigations and recent reports suggest Rana may have spent his bereavement leave preparing the litigation while his father was still alive.

The development adds a layer of complexity to a case that has already seen procedural withdrawals and refilings in New York courts. Chirayu Rana, Ex-JPMorgan Employee, Accused of Fabricating S*xual Harassment Claims Against Executive Lorna Hajdini.

Allegations Against Rana of Deception for Paid Leave

According to reports from The New York Post, Rana informed his supervisors in December 2024 that his father, Chaitanya, had passed away. This notification allowed him to combine bereavement leave with other paid time off, resulting in an absence of nearly three months. However, sources indicate that Rana's father is alive and reportedly expressed confusion when contacted, stating he was unaware of both the lawsuit and his son's specific claims. Prior to the bereavement leave, Rana had been granted remote work privileges after claiming his father was seriously ill. JPMorgan sources suggest the firm initially believed Rana was navigating significant personal hardships during the periods he was actually drafting his complaint.

The Lawsuit and Internal Investigation

In April, Rana filed a lawsuit - initially under the pseudonym "John Doe" -accusing Hajdini of drugging him, treating him as a "s*x slave," and threatening his professional standing. Hajdini has denied the allegations in their entirety. Her legal team stated she "categorically denied" any misconduct, labelling the claims as baseless. JPMorgan Chase conducted an internal review following the initial complaint, which included an analysis of emails, phone records, and witness accounts. A spokesperson for the bank stated that the investigation found no evidence to support Rana's claims. The bank further noted that the complainant did not cooperate with the internal inquiry. Organisational records also indicate that Rana did not report directly to Hajdini during his tenure at the firm.

Timeline and Professional Background

Evidence suggests the legal strategy may have been in development for some time. Screenshots circulating online reportedly show Rana discussing similar allegations with a legal chatbot as early as mid-2024, though those queries reportedly referenced a different firm and context. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Submits ‘Th*eesome’ Claim Witness Proof in JPMorgan ‘S*x Slave’ Suit.

Rana's professional history includes roles at several high-profile financial institutions:

Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse

The Carlyle Group

Bregal Sagemount (Left weeks before filing the complaint)

Lorna Hajdini remains a long-time employee at JPMorgan, where colleagues have described her as a senior professional with a consistent track record. The lawsuit was briefly withdrawn earlier this year before being refiled with corrections, and procedural developments continue as the court reviews the conflicting accounts of both parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).