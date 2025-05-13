Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the international border region of Hiranagar in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

While on his visit, the minister attended a review meeting with the district administration, led by Kathua DC Rakesh Minhas. Singh also interacted with the local public.

In an X post, he wrote, "Visited the International Border(IB) area in #Hiranagar sector of district #KathuaConvened an indoor review meeting with the district administration led by DC Kathua Sh. Rakesh Minhas & local representatives to assess the situation amid current border developments.The meeting was followed by an open public interaction with border dwellers. #JammuAndKashmir."

While speaking with media personnel in Kathua, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a "befitting" response to Pakistan and added that it has greatly boosted the confidence of the people across the country.

"We thank Prime Minister Modi for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, it has boosted the morale of the countrymen... The morale of the people here has also increased because they believe that whatever is seen in the sky gets destroyed before it lands on the ground...," he remarked.

The minister also highlighted the government's focus on technological progress since 2014. "After 2014, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the modernisation of technology and made us realise the importance of becoming self-reliant," he said.

Singh alleged that there were no mobile towers in the region "during the Congress' rule". "These towers, too, were built in the past ten years," he added.

While discussing the security arrangements being carried out in the region, Union Minister Singh said that "2000 one-room apartment bunkers have been built in the region and 600 more are still to be constructed."

The Union Minister also informed us that an automated siren system would be set up in the area to alert the public immediately in times of emergency. The system will be operated from a "centralized" control room in Kathua.

Singh said that 39 ambulances have been arranged in the area. "In Kathua's government medical college, two more ambulances have been arranged apart from the already available ambulances. Also, 50 hospital beds are to be set up," the minister further added.

Earlier on May 8, Singh held a detailed review meeting with Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and district officials from Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri to review the administrative arrangements and public confidence-building measures. (ANI)

