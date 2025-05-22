Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Police Station CIK (Counter Intelligence Kashmir) has filed a chargesheet against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a vendor affiliated with Airtel, for allegedly issuing a SIM card using forged documents which was later found to be used by a terrorist.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam, in case FIR No. 18/2020 under Sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, an official statement said.

According to a release, Police Station CIK had received an information through reliable sources that the procurement of SIM card connections from various Telecom Service Providers by terrorists/members of proscribed organizations / Over Ground Workers (OGWs), is made in a pre-planned criminal conspiracy, with the active connivance of their sympathizers and, in several instances, with the complicity of 'Franchise/Point of Sale (POS)' through fraudulent and dishonest means.

Accordingly, on 09.10.2020, case FIR No.18/2020 U/S 13 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, read with sections 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar for a thorough probe, the stat

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was a vendor of Airtel Telecom Service, running his shop under the name and style of "MICRO WORLD" at Kulgam. It was established that the accused had manipulated and forged a genuine electoral Identity Card and used it to issue a SIM card against a non-existent person.

"The accused, as a vendor, had also mentioned fictitious and deficient particulars/details in the Customer Application Form (CAF) with an objective to issue the SIM card against a non-existent person and pass on the SIM card to a terrorist for his use. The investigation has established that the subscriber of the SIM card shown in the Customer Application Form was not found existing on ground and the SIM card had actually been issued to a terrorist," said the release.

An appeal is made to the general public, especially the youth of Kashmir valley, to adhere to the advisories in this regard and take every precaution to ensure that their documents are not misused for obtaining SIM cards fraudulently. People are also advised not to share their SIM card with anyone, howsoever, close the person may be. (ANI)

