Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Under its well-known project named "Pagah" to engage with youth, Vomedh held a musical event called "Pagah youth connect" at Tagore Hall Srinagar.

The event, which attracted a diverse group of young people, featured captivating singing and dancing performances by upcoming and talented young artists. The event's chief guest was Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, finance officer and in-charge of the registrar at the Central University of Kashmir.

Also Read | India Opt to Bat First Against England in First T20I, Pacer Arshdeep Singh Gets … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Sanjay Saraf, a well-known socio-political leader and advisor of the Jammu Film Festival was the guest of honor.

In his address, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, the chief guest on the occasion applauded the efforts of Vomedh. He appealed to the youth to connect with such initiatives to preserve their culture and language.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 29-Year-Old Teacher Rapes, Impregnates Class 10 Student in Osmanabad; Arrested.

He said, "The language and culture give one an identity and sense of belongingness and hence youth should not forget their roots." He also distributed the awards and certificates to the participants.

The program started with the felicitations of the guests followed by the welcome address by President Vomedh Rohit Bhat.

"Project Pagah took off as an initiative to promote the Kashmiri language early this year and was received very well. It is time now to connect youth with Pagah. Without the engagement and participation of youth, any initiative for language or culture cannot be successful. Pagah youth connect will be a series of events which will connect and engage youth primarily. The events will be around music, dance and entertainment. However, the primary objective will be the propagation of love for the Kashmiri language and culture. Moreover, the focus will be to give a platform to upcoming and promising artists and the language will be Kashmiri", he said.

This was followed by rouf performances of two talented groups. There was a solo dance performance by Meher too.

Sanjay Saraf also applauded Vomedh for his initiatives across J-K.

"Vomedh is a leading 14-year-old cultural organization of J-K. It has to its credit hundreds of theatre shows, scores of cultural events and the feat of organizing the Jammu film festival. I think the youth connect program is a much-needed platform and I congratulate Vomedh on this initiative" he said.

He also promised that the best performer from this event would get to perform in the prestigious Jammu Film Festival scheduled to be held in Jammu in September this year.

The singing performances by the young and talented artists mesmerized the audience. The variety of genre and finesse over the Kashmiri lyrics won the hearts of the audience and demonstrated that there is no dearth of talent amongst the youth.

The event ended with felicitations and distribution of awards and certificates. Rashid Nizami, a well-known anchor of J-K who has been anchoring all almost all the events of Vomedh in the valley, very well anchored this event as well. Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a well-known theaterist presented the vote of thanks.

"We are committed to work towards the preservation of our mother tongue which is losing its ground very fast. Kashmiri is not used as the first language at home anymore and overall the future of the language looks very bleak. We announced project Pagah this year on International mother tongue day to specifically work for the preservation of the Kashmiri language.

We will continue doing engaging programs under Project Pagah to take this initiative forward with the support of the people of the valley", said Rakesh Roshan Bhat while explaining thought behind the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)