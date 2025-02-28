Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Heavy snowfall has been reported in District Doda and Bhalesa. The continuous rain and snow have lashed the region for the last 36 hours, leading to a significant drop in temperature.

Interestingly, farmers in the area have expressed happiness over the snowfall, which is a rare occurrence in the region. Previous snowfall had raised concerns among farmers and orchardists over potential financial losses, but the current spell appears to be beneficial for them.

Meanwhile, the Rajouri district also received much-needed precipitation after a prolonged dry spell.

The higher reaches of the Pir Panjal mountain range witnessed fresh snowfall, while the lower areas experienced rainfall.

The rainfall in Rajouri has led to the revival of rivers after a long period of dryness. The change in weather is expected to recharge groundwater sources and provide much-needed relief to farmers and residents struggling with arid conditions.

A thick blanket of snow is also visible in Lahaul and Spiti, which are receiving a fresh spell of heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul and Spiti Police issued an avalanche alert on Thursday for the region on February 28.

As per the press release, the advisory warned travellers and locals to exercise caution and restrict movement to designated safe routes, as medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on certain extreme slopes.

"According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul & Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised", the release read,

In addition to Jammu and Kashmir, an orange alert was issued in four Himachal Pradesh districts between February 26 and 28. These districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, can experience heavy rain and snowfall. (ANI)

