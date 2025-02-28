New Delhi, February 28: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the Finance department, will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday, which will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital. According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) in Delhi.

As per sources, this will be the second report of CAG, which will be presented in the Assembly. BJP had already started cornering the previous Delhi government and alleged that there is a huge lack of facilities in government hospitals, patients have to wander around for treatment and even medicines are not available. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said, “The previous government was making big claims about health services, but the reality is something else. Everything will be revealed in the CAG report.” IAS Madhu Rani Teotia Appointed Secretary to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Many questions have been raised earlier on the Mohalla Clinic scheme of the previous government. In many reports, it was claimed that there is a shortage of doctors in the clinics, essential medicines are not available and patients are not getting better treatment. The report will review the status of government hospitals, mohalla clinics and other health facilities of the Delhi government. The CAG report will see how much difference there is between the claims made by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government and the ground reality.

The availability of machines in government hospitals, supply of medicines, number of doctors and nurses and facilities provided to patients will be assessed. The report may also reveal whether the budget allocated by the Delhi government in the health sector was spent properly or not. During 2022-23 and 2023-24, the government had made big claims for the health sector, but did the patients really get the benefit of it? Information on this will also be given in the report. Mohan Singh Bisht, BJP MLA, Elected As Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly; CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates Him.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta had tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy. The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi. The Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days till March 1.

