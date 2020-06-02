India News | Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt Has Failed on All Fronts in Andhra: BJP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government has failed on all fronts in Andhra Pradesh, BJP state unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana demanded his resignation from the post.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on the event of the YSRCP completing one year rule in Andhra, Narayana alleged that the party's rule had been riddled with corruption, and looting the people.

"In the 2019 elections, Jagan went to the public citing the mistakes of the earlier CM, Chandrababu Naidu. People believed Jagan and gave him a chance. Now he is showing his true colours. Inexperience, corruption, lack of understanding, adamant behaviour, Police Raj and reverse tendering. This is the one year rule of YS Jagan... Jagan is not a great CM, but he is a failed CM. His government has failed in all fronts during the one year," Narayana said.

Urging the state government to release a white paper on the projects in the state, he added, "Jagan had said that he will pull out the corruption that took place in Polavaram project. He promised he will complete the project by 2021. But now he is not in a condition to resolve even legal complications related to that project. He did not even care for the pending projects in the Rayalaseema region."

Accusing the YSRCP government of incompetence, Narayana said that it had not been able to prove the allegations of corruption it had levied on the former TDP government over the Visakhapatnam lands issue.

He added that the loot in the sand and mines sector is still ongoing in the state.

Narayana also raised the issue of removal of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar from his post by the Andhra government.

"The Jagan government removed Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, from the constitutional post through an ordinance. Now High Court has given the verdict to reinstate him. The government must obey the high court order," he said. (ANI)

