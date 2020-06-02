KN Lakshmanan Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Former Tamil Nadu BJP President

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President KN Lakshmanan. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@vazhapadi)

Chennai, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran BJP leader and former Tamil Nadu unit president K N Lakshmanan. PM Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to Lakshmanan. The Prime Minister said that the former Tamil Nadu BJP President was “at the forefront of serving the people.” He said that Lakshmanan would be remembered for his role in anti-emergency movement. KN Lakshmanan, Former Tamil Nadu BJP President, Dies at 92.

PM Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the demise of Shri KN Lakshmanan Ji. He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there. His role in the anti-Emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti.”

Tweet by PM Modi:

Anguished by the demise of Shri KN Lakshmanan Ji. He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there. His role in the anti-Emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2020

Lakshmanan died on Monday in Salem due to age-related problems. The 92-year-old former legislator breathed his last at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem, around 350 km from Chennai. He is survived by wife, son and daughter. Lakshmanan had represented the Mylapore constituency here in the state assembly from 2001-06 and had headed the BJP state unit twice.