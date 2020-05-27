India News | Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Work to Resume from May 29: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): The development work of Puri Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor and Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar, will start from Friday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the authorities to commence the construction work, which was halted due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief Minister had a video conferencing with Collector of Puri and other government officials including Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner in this regard.

In January this year, Patnaik had flagged off several projects worth Rs 3,208 crore including Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre and multi-level car parking and municipal market complex under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.

In December last year, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had released the draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, Puri, and called upon people to give their suggestions. (ANI)

