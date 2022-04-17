New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday sought registration of an FIR against those who allegedly involved children during the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri a day before.

In a letter to the Delhi police commissioner, the NCPCR said many children can be seen pelting stones and also seen as part of the mob that started the violence.

The Commission noted that use of children is a crime under the Juvenile Justice Act and sought an FIR against persons who are found to be in violation of the Act.

"An action taken report should be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter," it said.

According to the police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities in Jahangirpuri here. Some vehicles were also torched.

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people, including one of the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, a police officer said.

