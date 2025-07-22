Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two men, Sahil Rao and Vipin Pille, wanted for their alleged role in an attempt to murder case were injured in a Police encounter late on Monday night in the Jait area of Mathura.

In this encounter, Rao and Pille, both residents of Datia, Madhya Pradesh, suffered bullet injuries. They have been admitted to the 100 Saiya Hospital in Vrindavan for treatment, and police have recovered pistols, cartridges, and the car used in the incident from the possession of the arrested accused.

Jait Police, Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Sandeep Singh said that there was an encounter between Jait Police, Surveillance Team with the arrested accused.

"The criminals have been shot in the leg; those injured have been sent to the hospital. And the car and tambourine cartridges used in the incident have been recovered. Necessary legal action is being taken in this regard," said CO Singh.

Further CO, Sardar Singh, mentioned that the arrested accused, Sahil Rao, tried killing Pradeep, a resident of Green Valley Bajna Thana Highway, in Uttar Pradesh.

"The arrested accused had shot Pradeep to kill him on July 17 near Muniyara Service Road, and he was injured but did not die. Today (Monday), these people had come again to kill Pradeep, and then the police had an encounter with them," said the police.

When the police interrogated injured accused Sahil Rao, he said that Pradeep had kidnapped his (Sahil's) sister one and a half years ago.

Sahil Rao, speaking to police, said, "Pradeep had kidnapped his sister one and a half years ago, and despite repeated requests, he was not sending my sister back, due to which we were being defamed among the relatives. That is why I, along with my friend Vipin alias Pille, shot Pradeep to kill him. But through the news, we came to know that Pradeep survived, and so today (Monday), we both came to kill Pradeep again." (ANI)

