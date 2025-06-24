New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil chaired the 15th meeting of the Empowered Task Force on Ganga Conservation on Tuesday, where he reviewed the progress made by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to an integrated, time-bound and technology-led approach for Ganga conservation and called for continuous vigilance to preserve the ecological gains made so far, according to an official statement.

Also Read | 'Job Hai': Recruitment Racket Using Fake App Busted in Delhi; Police Recover 100 Resumes, Aadhaar Cards.

He acknowledged the "accelerated pace" of infrastructure project and lauded the improved coordination between central and state-level stakeholders, particularly highlighting the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 10 projects in Bihar under the Namami Gange programme.

Significant strides in financial management by the NMCG were also presented at the meeting as officials reported a marked reduction in the pendency of Utilization Certificates and resolution of longstanding taxation issues.

Also Read | Guna: 5 Youth Die From Poisonous Gas Inhalation While Saving Calf Trapped in Well in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Escapes Safely (Watch Video).

The jal shakti minister also launched two major initiatives, including a hackathon, to strengthen scientific and community engagement in river rejuvenation, the statement said.

Patil also welcomed the shift towards Treasury Single Account systems and the adoption of insurance surety bonds as alternatives to bank guarantees, noting that such reforms would reduce financial pressure on contractors and expedite project execution.

In a push to sustain gains made under the Namami Gange programme, the meeting discussed protocols to ensure zero untreated sewage discharge and the upkeep of interception and diversion structures, especially in urbanising areas, the statement said.

Patil stressed that District Ganga Committees must play a central role in implementing and monitoring these guidelines.

Workplace safety also came under focus, with the minister directing NMCG to conduct regular safety audits and drills at sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Third-party evaluations of STPs will now be undertaken by top academic institutions, including IIT-BHU and IIT-Delhi, to ensure operational efficiency.

Top officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, NMCG, and representatives from the ministries of power, tourism, housing and urban affairs, and environment, along with state officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal attended the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)