Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Jalgaon administration conducted combing operations on Thursday in 31 areas of the district, with a total of 320 employees and 23 officers participating, officials said.

Jalgaon SP Maheshwar Reddy informed that 276 accused were checked during the operations, out of which 84 accused with repeated offences were brought to the police station and counselled.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Hearing: Supreme Court to Hear Today Pleas Seeking Restoration of J&K's Statehood.

"Combing operations were conducted in a total of 31 areas in Jalgaon... A total of 320 employees and 23 officers participated. During the operation, 276 accused were checked. 84 people with repeat offences were brought to the police station and counselled... Preventive action was taken against such accused," Maheshwar Reddy told ANI.

Reddy said that the three accused who were absconding were found in a village, and action has been taken against them. He said that one wanted accused has also been taken under custody during the operations.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: FDA Seizes Rednex Pharma Stock in Pune After 20 Deaths Linked to Cough Syrup in Madhya Pradesh has context menu has context menu.

"During this entire operation, three absconding accused were found in a village. Action was taken against them. There were seven non-bailable warrants, which we also executed. There was one wanted accused, who was also taken into custody," he said.

Earlier on October 9, in a major development in the ongoing probe into the Pune ISIS module case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with Pune police, conducted extensive search operations across multiple parts of the city.

The coordinated raids were carried out at the residences and offices of 19 suspected individuals in Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi and Bhosari areas, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by Maharashtra ATS, "In connection with the investigation of the accused arrested in C.R. no. 7/2023 of ATS, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), Maharashtra state, Mumbai, on 09/10/2025, conducted searches and inquiries at the houses and offices of 19 suspected individuals in the areas of Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi, and Bhosari." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)