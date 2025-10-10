Pimpri-Chinchwad, October 10: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune seized stock from Rednex Pharma worth Rs 13 lakhs, following the deaths of 20 children due to cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh. Girish Hukare, the Joint Commissioner for Drugs at FDA Pune, stated that the Gujarat Government reported high levels of diethylene glycol in products from Rednex Pharmaceutical and Shape Pharma. Additionally, a drive has been initiated to inspect local manufacturers.

"Gujarat government's samples revealed high levels of diethylene glycol in products from Rednex Pharmaceutical and Shape Pharma... In Pune, we have seized the stock of Rednex Pharma worth Rs 13 lakhs... Additionally, a drive has been initiated to inspect local manufacturers to ensure compliance with standards, with surprise visits planned. Legal actions will be taken against those who violate these," Hukare told ANI. The Joint Commissioner also noted that, due to multiple fatalities reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Maharashtra government will implement precautionary measures. He confirmed that there have been no reports of the supply of those specific cough syrups in Maharashtra. Cough Syrup Deaths: WHO Monitoring Situation Amid Deaths of Children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Recent reports of deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the consumption of cough syrup have prompted the Maharashtra government to implement precautionary measures. The central government has issued an advisory stating that cough syrups should not be sold without a prescription. There are no reports of the supply of those particular cough syrups in Maharashtra..." said Hukare.

Meanwhile, the District Chemists Association in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district launched an indefinite strike to protest over administrative action against medical shops in the district linked to the Coldrif cough syrup case. Hence, all medical shops in the district have closed, following a call by the District Chemists Association. District president of the Association, Santosh Chaure, told ANI, "Our strike is indefinite and it will continue until the administration accepts our demands. If our demands are accepted now, we will reopen our shops immediately. We had met the SDM last night; he had assured us of a discussion this afternoon, but so far we have not received any call or communication. Our demand is that the action being taken by the administration against our fellow chemists is unfair. Action should be taken only against those who are actually guilty. Our chemist colleagues are not manufacturers of medicine but only sellers, so such action against them is unfair." Cough Syrup Deaths: WHO Seeks Clarification Over Deaths, Expresses Deep Concern; CDSCO Confirms No Export of Implicated Products.

Earlier, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on October 10 a PIL seeking a CBI investigation into the death of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after consumption of toxic cough syrup. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said it would post the matter for hearing on Friday, after advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned it for urgent hearing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)