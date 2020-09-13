Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister and veteran politician Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, an official spokesman said.

Singh, a socialist stalwart, was 74. He had fallen critically ill on Friday night and was put on ventilator in the ICU.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army’s Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

He died around 11 am due to breathlessness and other complications.

In a condolence message, the Lt governor said Singh was an outstanding parliamentarian who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of poor and downtrodden sections of society.

Also Read | Indian Army, China’s PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

Sinha prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)