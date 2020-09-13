New Delhi, September 13: A section of media has reported that there was a fresh clash between the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) at Pangong Tso near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on September 11. These reports about the fresh clash between Indian and Chinese troops are going viral on social media. However, the government on Sunday issued a clarification, describing these reports as fake news. China's Latest Incursion Attempt Was Deliberate to Provoke India: US Intelligence.

"Media reports have claimed that #IndianArmy and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) engaged in fresh clashes at Pangong Tso near the #LAC on Friday night. This claim is #Fake. There have been no fresh clashes between @adgpi and #PLA on Friday night," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check. India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues. India-China Border Stand-Off: Chinese Troops' Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo in Violation of Bilateral Agreements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Beijing.

Government Rejects Reports About Fresh India-China Clash at LAC:

To de-escalate the situation, armies of India and China are holding interaction daily. Chinese aggression started increasing along the LAC and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5. The Chinese side reportedly transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong lake on May 17 and May 18. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan valley.

China also made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake On the intervening night of August 29 and 30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," Indian Defence Ministry had said.

