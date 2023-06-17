Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) Markets in several localities of Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital are being shut down as traders and businesspersons are going on holidays to escape the prevailing scorching heat wave conditions in the region.

Except for the Jammu's biggest warehouse — Nehru market, 10 big shopping areas have been shut down by the trader organisation here since June 14.

"The month of June is very hot. There is heat wave conditions prevailing in Jammu city. To beat the heat, market places have been closed. We have announced holidays for four days", Executive member of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu (CCIJ) Krishen Lal Gupta told PTI here.

He said like any other government or private sector employee, businessmen and their families also need a break.

"It was decided by the trader bodies of different locations to observe holidays on rotational basis. Traders do not get holidays except on Sundays. So it was decided unanimously to go on holidays and shut markets. It is good step", Gupta said.

The days chosen for shutting down markets are also coinciding with the summer holidays in schools and colleges.

"You can see number of markets are wearing a deserted look. These holidays will also give traders and their families a much-needed break from their routine jobs", he said.

Ram Paul Sharma, who looks after the watch and ward of the Nehru market said under the rotational system, the biggest vegetable market of Jammu – Narwhal Mandi – will remain closed from next Saturday onwards.

