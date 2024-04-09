Amaravati, Apr 9 (PTI) Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced N Jayakrishna as the party's candidate from the Palakonda Assembly constituency.

Janasena party confirmed Jayakrishna's candidature following surveys as the reserved (ST) constituency had many aspirants.

“Party president Pawan Kalyan chose N Jayakrishna as the candidate for the Palakonda constituency,” said Janasena in a press release.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Under the deal, the Janasena of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.

