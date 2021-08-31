Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 31 (ANI): Amidst the blowing of conch shells, the beating of drums, and singing of bhajans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'Jalabhishek' at the ISKCON temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on the occasion of Janmashtmi.

Shah also offered prayers at the temple.

As the clock ticked 12, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna began amid music with devotees showering flowers cheering the birth of Lord Krishna at Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.

As the celebrations began, devotees flocked to the brightly decorated Shree Radha Krishna Pathshala Mandir in Jalandhar with gaiety and devotional fervour and observed the rituals to mark the occasion.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

