Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): In a unique initiative aimed at promoting cultural authenticity and reducing noise pollution, 25 prominent mandals across Pune joined hands to celebrate Dahi Handi together at a single venue.

The program is being organised under the banner of the Punit Balan group.

The Festival Head and Trustee of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal, Punit Balan, who is spearheading the effort for the initiative, speaking to ANI, said that the celebrations would typically focus on the traditional music and instruments and break away from the DJ revelry.

"Breaking away from the trend of DJ-led revelry, this year's celebrations will focus on traditional music and instruments such as dhol-tasha, lezim, and band, along with performances rooted in Maharashtra's cultural heritage," Rangari told ANI.

He further stated that the main aim behind going DJ-free was to set an example of tradition and celebrations going hand-in-hand without creating disturbances.

"The idea is to preserve the essence of our festivals. Dahi Handi has always been about devotion, energy, and togetherness. By coming together and going DJ-free, we are setting an example of how tradition and celebration can go hand in hand without creating disturbances," he further stated.

Giving insights into the celebrations, Rangari stated that following the Dhol-Tasha celebrations, the Prabhat band would play traditional songs.

"The Dahi-Handi celebrations will begin with Dhol-Tasha performances. Later, Prabhat Band will play traditional songs. Mumbai-based famous Banjo Worli Beats will perform amidst Govindas' forming of human pyramids to break the Dahi-Handi. A major attraction of the event will be the Ujjain-based Shiv Mahakal programme," informed Balan.

The joint celebration is expected to draw large crowds, with arrangements being made for safety, medical support, and crowd management. Organisers also highlighted that such collaborations not only strengthen community bonding but also bring back the original spirit of the festival.

Importantly, bringing 25 mandals together at one venue is expected to ease the burden on police, reduce traffic woes, and help address other civic challenges usually faced during scattered celebrations across the city. (ANI)

