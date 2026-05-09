India News | Jayant Chaudhary Arrives in Kolkata for Suvendu Adhikari's Swearing-in as West Bengal CM, Calls It Historic

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday arrived in Kolkata, West Bengal, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Minister of the state.

Chaudhary described the occasion as historic and also paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

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He further congratulated BJP workers and said the result would give new momentum to the NDA alliance.

Speaking to the reporters, Chaudhary said, "On this historic occasion, remembering Rabindranath Tagore and thanking the people of the state for a historic mandate...I am expecting the pace of development to go up. I express my congratulations, especially to the BJP, to the grassroots workers. It's going to give us a lot of impetus to the entire NDA family."

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Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government.

The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata a day earlier.

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

He expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony. (ANI)

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