Gaya (Bihar) [India], November 28 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) youth wing staged a protest against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in Gaya on Saturday over his remarks related to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

They also burnt his effigy.

"We have burnt the effigy of Tejashwi Yadav to register our protest against his remarks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The statement not only insulted the Chief Minister but also the whole state. He should get educated before talking about issues of Bihar," said Kumar Gaurav, Gaya district in charge of the youth wing of JD-U.

Speaking in the state assembly on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav expressed unhappiness over a video circulating on social media in which the chief minister said "in hope for a boy, many girls were born".

RJD leaders have said that the remarks were aimed at party leader Lalu Prasad.

"During campaigning, some people were counting children. In a clip, CM was heard saying- 'bete ki chah me bitiya paida karte reh gaye'. In reply, I said it doesn't suit the most experienced CM to drag my sisters into politics," Tejashwi Yadav told the media.

"People can even say that you (CM) did not have another child out of fear that it could be a girl. But I didn't say that during elections. I just reminded him that the youngest child of my parents is a girl," he added.

Nitish Kumar said he was speaking about fertility rate.

"I was speaking about the fertility rate and said that in humour. Did I say anything about anyone? People are taking it on themselves on their own," he said. (ANI)

