New Delhi, November 28: A fire erupted at the factory of Chinese mobile maker Oppo in Greater Noida, a township located on the outskirts of the national capital, on Thursday. The cause of accident was yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade personnel, in coordination with the company officials, are expected to conduct an inquiry to find the reason behind the eruption of fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident, confirmed a senior police official while speaking to reporters. According to Reuters, 19 fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring down the flames. Rajkot Fire: 5 Dead After Blaze Breaks Out at COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital.

The fire broke out in the evening hours, shortly before sunset. While no person was killed or injured in the accident, the factory is expected to have suffered major losses. The extent of the damage could be revealed in a couple of days.

The accident at the Oppo factory comes at a time when the smartphone maker is compelled to import some of the mobile phones manufactured at the site, as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain network, reports said. Apart from manufacturing Oppo phones, the factory also reportedly assembles Realme and OnePlus branded smartphones.

