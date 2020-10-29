Nashik, Oct 29 (PTI) A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said.

Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a wholesale jewelry market, around 5 pm to purchase bullion.

He had tied a bag containing Rs 20 lakh to the carrier of his two-wheeler, he said.

When he was passing through the Maruti temple area in Saraf Bazaar, some person snatched away the bag and fled, he said in the complaint.

A case of theft was registered with Sarkarwada police station and further probe is on, an official said.

