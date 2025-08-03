Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India],August 3(ANI): A fire broke out at a few shops in the Sahajanand Chowk area of Ranchi early Sunday morning. The fire has been brought under control with the help of fire brigades, said an official.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, " We received information of the fire at 5:45 am.We immediately dispatched two fire brigades. Around 10 vehicles of water must have been used by now. Fire has been completely doused."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

