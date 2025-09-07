Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): A prominent leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Aaptan, was killed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa area during a joint operation carried out by the district police and the COBRA 209 battalion in the state, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Maoist zonal commander, also known by the name Amit Hansda, had a Rs 10 lakh reward on him, had over 95 cases registered against him, and was allegedly involved in the murder of multiple police officials and civilians, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan said.

The Maoists had opened fire at the security forces after spotting them, leading to a gunfight, during which the maoist commander was killed. His identity was confirmed after security forces searched the area, while they also recovered weapons and cartridges.

According to Jharkhand police, the encounter began around 5:45 am on September 7 in the Panchaltaburu forest and hilly area of Rela Paral under the Goilkera police station. Officials said that the Maoists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated in self-defence. Several Maoists managed to escape using the cover of dense forests and mountains.

Police said the operation was launched after intelligence on September 6 indicated that top Maoists, including Mochhu, Ashwin, Ravi Sardar, Jaikat, Uptan, Sanat, Amit Munda, and Bhuneshwar alias Saluka Kayam, were roaming in the Kolhan area under the Goilkera police station.

They were reportedly planning major attacks, including planting IEDs to target security forces and recruiting new cadres. The joint team was led by Paras Rana, IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation), Chaibasa, and Deepak Kumar, Assistant Commandant, Cobra 209 BN.

Police records revealed that Hansda, also known as Apatan, was involved in multiple brutal killings and attacks in the Kolhan region. He was accused of the murder of Pratap Hembram in January 2023, the shooting of Charo Purti in May 2023, and the killing of Rodo Surin, alias Dryber, in August 2023 by slitting his throat and the murder of Vaich Supaya Mutkan in August 2023.

He was also reported to have been involved in planning multiple attacks under the guidance of senior Maoist leaders like Misir Basas, alias Sagar Da. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)