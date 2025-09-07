Lucknow, September 7: A six-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after she allegedly walked in on a married woman with her teenage lover in a compromising situation. Police have arrested the 30-year-old woman and detained the 17-year-old boy.

According to the PTI report, the incident took place under the Sikandra Rau Police Station area on Wednesday, September 3. The girl, identified as Urvi, had gone missing from her home around 10 am, where a family function was underway. Hours later, at around 1:30 pm, her body was found in an abandoned well. She had been stuffed inside a jute sack, with a cloth tied tightly around her neck. A post-mortem confirmed death due to strangulation. UP Shocker: Ballia Youth Arrested for Abducting 16-Year-Old Girl to Mumbai, Raping Her for One Month.

Minor Strangled to Death After She Catches Woman in Compromising Position With Teen Lover in UP's Hathras

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh said the investigation revealed that Urvi had caught the accused woman and the teenager together. When the child threatened to inform her father, the duo strangled her to death.

“The girl walked in on them and, despite being warned, insisted she would tell her father. The two then killed her, stuffed her body in a sack, and threw it in a well,” Singh told reporters. During interrogation, the woman confessed to being in a relationship with the boy for about three months. On the day of the incident, while her husband and mother-in-law were away, she called him over. Hapur Shocker: Police Book Man for Raping Minor Girl Student of Class 10 in Panchayat House, Making Video.

The woman was arrested with visible bite marks on her hand, believed to have been inflicted by the victim while struggling to escape. Police have detained the teenager, and both are in custody as the investigation continues.

