Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,02,887 as 397 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 891 after five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Detained by Mumbai Police; Republic TV Editor Taken Into Custody in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case; Watch Video.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum and one from West Singhbhum, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 108, followed by East Singhbhum at 76, Dhanbad at 39 and Bokaro at 27.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Arrested as Maharashtra Police Reopens 2018 Case.

Jharkhand now has 5,021 active coronavirus cases, while 96,975 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 25,813 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)