Mumbai, November 4: Mumbai Police entered Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning and detained him. Goswami has accused that he was physically assaulted by Mumbai Police. Few images of Republic TV channel showing Mumbai police entering Arnab Goswami’s residence and a scuffle following it has been shared by ANI as well.

According to reports, his arrest is in connection with the abetment of suicide case in 2018. According to a Hindustan Times report, it is related to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. FIR Against Four Journalists of Republic TV for 'Incitement to Disaffection' Among Mumbai Police Members.

Arnab Goswami Arrested in 2018 Abetment to Suicide Case:

#ArnabGoswami arrested by the Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case under Section 306 IPC, which has now been re-opened after being closed earlier, reports Republic TV. @MumbaiPolice @republic — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 4, 2020

In 2018, 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he mentioned that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his tight financial condition.

Mumbai Police takes Goswami into Police custody, watch Video:

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

According to an Indian Express report, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on November 6 a plea by Goswami who has challenged the show cause notice by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for initiation of breach of privilege motion against him for reportage related to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The notice has been issued for making certain objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey in his news debates on Rajput’s case.

