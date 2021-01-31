Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally reached 1,18,692 after 41 fresh cases were recorded.

According to the State Health Department, there are 553 active cases in the state. The total recoveries in the state reached 1,17,067. Meanwhile, 1,072 people have died in Jharkhand due to the virus.

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's total active caseload of COVID-19 continues to follow a consistent downward slope as it has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,784).

India reported 13,052 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country have mounted to 1,07,46,183. (ANI)

