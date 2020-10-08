Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 89,702 on Thursday as 829 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 767, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy’s Lab Proposal to Test Russia’s Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report.

Jharkhand now has 9,759 active coronavirus cases, while 79,176 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 23,331 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

Also Read | Air Force Day 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh Greet IAF Warriors on 88th Anniversary of Indian Air Force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)