New Delhi, October 8: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were prominent among those who extended greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the Air Force Day 2020. Today marks the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. In his message on Air Force Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said India remains indebted to contribution of the IAF in protecting the country. Indian Air Force Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Greetings to Share on 88th Founding Day of IAF.

President Kovind tweeted: "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief." He added the induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Air Force Day 2020 Celebration Details: Rafale, Su-30MKI, LCA Tejas to Participate in Parade; Know All About Schedule And Where to Watch Live Streaming Of The IAF Event.

Congratulating IAF personnel on Air Force Day 2020, PM Narendra Modi said their courage, valour and dedication inspire everyone. "Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharati inspire everyone," he posted in Hindi on Twitter.

President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Wish IAF Warriors on Air Force Day 2020:

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is proud of IAF personnel. "My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day 2020. Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with," Singh said in a series on tweets.

"The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation. I am confident that the IAF will always guard the Nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always," the Defence Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the IAF on the occasion, and reiterated the Centre's commitment towards the force. "Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. The Modi government is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies," Shah said.

