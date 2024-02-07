Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Two police personnel were killed and one was critically injured in a clash with Naxalites in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The wounded soldier was airlifted to Ranchi for medical care.

"Two police personnel lost their lives while one was critically injured in an encounter between police and naxals in Chatra this evening. The injured jawan has been airlifted to Ranchi for better medical treatment. Search operation underway," Jharkhand Police said.

Meanwhile, senior officers of Jharkhand Police, including IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, IG of CRPF Jharkhand Sector Rajiv Agrawal, and ADG (Operations) Sanjay Latkar, reached the spot.

Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said the two police personnel were killed in a clash with the TPC Naxalites in Chatra district during a joint operation by the Chatra Police and the CRPF against opium cultivation

IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, who met the injured, said that "a joint operation against opium cultivation was being run by the Sadar Jori police station of Chatra district in Narayan Tari village of Jori, in the course of which this encounter took place with the Naxalites of the TPC extremist organization."

Homkar said that the condition of the injured soldier is stable.

"In the encounter, bullets were fired from both sides and two of our jawans were martyred. One jawan who was injured was brought to Ranchi for treatment; his treatment is going on, and his condition is stable. The other two jawans who are injured do not have serious injuries; their treatment is going on in the Sadar Hospital of Chatra; they have only been hurt by falling," he said. (ANI)

